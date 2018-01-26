Market Overview

Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2017-11-09
Rev:
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-03-19
Rev:

Orient Paper Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of paper manufacturing in China. The company operates as a producer and distributor of paper products. It involves in production and distribution of three categories of paper products: packing paper (corrugating medium paper), offset printing paper, digital photo paper, and tissue paper products. It also produces digital photo paper. Its business is structured into two segments: Orient Paper HB and Orient Paper Shengde. It generates most of its revenues from its Orient Paper HB segment.
