Online Redefined, Inc., was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on December 17, 2008. The Company is engaged in website design and implementation. It is a computer consulting company that specializes in programming, networking, and customization of hardware for small to mid-size businesses. It provides creative website design, search engine optimization, graphics, and retail applications for their online catalogs. The Company currently provides fully integrated Internet professional services to its clients to enable them to develop and enhance their interactive capabilities. It develops Internet services and strategies that add value to its clients' businesses.