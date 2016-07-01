Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
6/30/16
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
12/16/15
Barrington Research
Upgrades
Market Perform
Outperform
10/31/14
Compass Point
Upgrades
Sell
Neutral
3.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Lisa Levin
Fri, 01 Jul 2016 10:20:26 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises More Than 200 Points; Care.com Shares Gain Following Alphabet Investment
Lisa Levin
Thu, 30 Jun 2016 14:39:19 -0400
10 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
Lisa Levin
Thu, 30 Jun 2016 12:50:19 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; Hershey Shares Surge Amid Takeover Interest From Mondelez
Lisa Levin
Thu, 30 Jun 2016 12:11:24 -0400
EARLIER: SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Downgraded Higher One Holdings to Neutral
Eddie Staley
Thu, 30 Jun 2016 11:57:59 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Lisa Levin
Thu, 30 Jun 2016 10:29:33 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; ConAgra Sales Miss Estimates
Lisa Levin
Thu, 30 Jun 2016 10:12:10 -0400
Higher One Stock Jumps After Agreeing To Sell Itself To Blackboard Affiliate For $5.15 Per Share
R. Chandrasekaran
Thu, 30 Jun 2016 09:44:08 -0400
18 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Monica Gerson
Thu, 30 Jun 2016 08:23:26 -0400
Higher One To Sell Company To An Affiliate Of Blackboard For $5.15/Share All Cash, $260M Total Equity Value
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 30 Jun 2016 07:35:57 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Blackboard Affiliate Completes Acquisition of Higher One Holdings, Inc.
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2016
Blackboard Affiliate Completes Tender Offer for Higher One Holdings, Inc.
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2016
Blackboard Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Acquisition of Higher One Holdings, Inc.
PRNewswire
Jul 25, 2016
INVESTOR ALERT: Brower Piven Commences An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Higher One Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Jul 09, 2016
Blackboard Affiliate Commences Tender Offer for Higher One Holdings, Inc.
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2016
Higher One Shareholder Notice: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Higher One Holdings, Inc. (ONE) Over the Proposed Sale of the Company to Blackboard, Inc.
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2016
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Commences an Investigation into the Proposed Sale of Higher One Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information
Business Wire
Jul 05, 2016
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Higher One Holdings, Inc. to Blackboard for $5.15 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2016
HIGHER ONE HOLDINGS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2016
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces the Commencement of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Higher One Holdings, Inc. to Blackboard for $5.15 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders - ONE
Accesswire
Jun 30, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
OneSmart International Education Files For $300 Million U.S. IPO
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
Mario Gabelli Buys Stake in Higher One
GuruFocus
Sep 13, 2016
Trump Folds? Final Failure After Labor Day
Seeking Alpha
Aug 04, 2016
Verihoo! It's (Almost) Official
Seeking Alpha
Jul 22, 2016
Private Equity Calling With A $2 Billion Overbid
Seeking Alpha
Jul 08, 2016
InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 7/6/16: Shake Shack, State Street, Global Medical REIT
Seeking Alpha
Jul 07, 2016
Is This Honeywell's Next Target?
Seeking Alpha
Jul 07, 2016
Charles Brandes Continues to Buy Avon, Higher One Holdings
GuruFocus
Jul 05, 2016
Higher One Holdings' (ONE) CEO Marc Sheinbaum on Q1 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
May 05, 2016
Notable earnings before Thursday's open
Seeking Alpha
May 04, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.1
0.13
Rev:
55.15M
55.55M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
