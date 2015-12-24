Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade OMRNF stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

Company Profile

OMRON Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes electronic components and automation equipment. All of its technologies are concentrated in the field of sensing and control. The firm's operations are organized in six segments: Industrial Automation Business; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions and Service; Healthcare; and Others. Omron has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, greater China, Southeast Asia, and other parts of the world.
Visit company website