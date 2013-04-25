Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade OMPI stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
4/04/13
Cantor Fitzgerald
Maintains
Hold
24.0
3/27/13
Roth Capital
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
19.8
3/21/13
Cantor Fitzgerald
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
19.8
Headlines
Press Releases
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Completes Tender Offer for Obagi Medical Products
Eddie Staley
Thu, 25 Apr 2013 08:03:10 -0400
Valeant Pharma Reports Receipt of Approval from Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine for Obagi Offer
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 24 Apr 2013 08:04:51 -0400
Valeant Receives Extension of Expiration Date for Tender Offer of Obagi
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 23 Apr 2013 08:02:55 -0400
Valeant Pharma Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in US for Previously-Announced Acquisition of Obagi
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 22 Apr 2013 08:10:49 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Monday April 8, 2013
Charles Gross
Mon, 08 Apr 2013 18:04:37 -0400
Benzinga's Top Pre-Market Losers
Monica Gerson
Mon, 08 Apr 2013 08:50:32 -0400
Merz Pharma Withdraws Bid to Buy Obagi Medical Following Increased Valeant Offer
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 08 Apr 2013 07:33:23 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Lisa Levin
Fri, 05 Apr 2013 12:34:21 -0400
Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Hold on Obagi Medical Products, Inc., Raises PT to $24.00
Juan Lopez
Thu, 04 Apr 2013 07:34:30 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Wednesday April 3, 2013
Charles Gross
Wed, 03 Apr 2013 17:53:54 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
THE Aesthetic Show™ Sees Record Number of Attendees and Debuts AestheticTV™
Business Wire
Jun 19, 2013
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Completes Tender Offer for Obagi Medical Products, Inc.
Newswire
Apr 25, 2013
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Announces Receipt of Approval From the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine for its Previously Announced Acquisition of Obagi Medical Products, Inc.
Newswire
Apr 24, 2013
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for Its Previously Announced Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Common Stock of Obagi Medical Products, Inc.
Newswire
Apr 23, 2013
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In The United States For Its Previously Announced Acquisition Of Obagi Medical Products, Inc.
Newswire
Apr 22, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Claims of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Obagi Medical Products, Inc. in Connection With the Sale of the Company to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. -- OMPI
Globe Newswire
Apr 03, 2013
Obagi Medical Products, Inc. and Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Agree on an Increased Offer Price of $24.00 per Share in Cash
Business Wire
Apr 03, 2013
Valeant Pharmaceuticals And Obagi Medical Products Agree On An Increased Offer Price Of $24.00 Per Share In Cash
Newswire
Apr 03, 2013
Board of Directors of Obagi Medical Products, Inc. Receives Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Merz Pharma
Business Wire
Apr 02, 2013
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Obagi Medical Products, Inc.
Newswire
Mar 21, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Mario Gabelli - Active Trading LUFK, SUP, OMPI
GuruFocus
Apr 18, 2013
Valeant: The Sole Suitor for Obagi - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Apr 09, 2013
Valeant wins Obagi bidding war
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 08, 2013
Valeant Wins Obagi Bidding War As Merz Drops Out
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 08, 2013
Valeant Ups Offer for Obagi - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Apr 04, 2013
Valeant EPS Outlook Hit By Surprise Generic Approval
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 04, 2013
Valeant raises bid for Obagi
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 03, 2013
Valeant Raises Bid For Obagi To Top Merz Offer
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 03, 2013
Obagi climbs after 2nd offer
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 02, 2013
Obagi Stock Leaps As Possible Bidding War Brews
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 02, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2012
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.14
0.41
Rev:
29.96M
30.30M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products