OneMain Holdings is a consumer finance company and one of the few that operate on a national scale in the United States. The company's services include providing personal loan products, offering credit and non-credit insurance, servicing loans, pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, and on occasion, establishing joint ventures or forming strategic alliances. The company's segments include consumer and insurance, acquisitions and servicing, and real estate. OMH was formed when a transaction brought together two branch-based consumer finance companies with complementary strategies and locations. In addition to hundreds of branches, the company also has a significant online business. Net interest income is the company's main source of revenue.