Omni Health Inc operates a pharmacy in Hialeah, Florida. The company operates through its subsidiary as a vertically integrated company focused on healthcare and operating in the lucrative pharmaceutical, medical and wellness industries. It was a technology company that was engaged in the manufacturing and retailing of nicotine-free electronic cigarettes (e-cigs) that are pre-packaged with vitamins, nutrients, and generic pharmaceuticals. Generic pharmaceuticals include the dietary supplements, such as Vitamin A1, B1, C, E and anti-oxidant ubidecarenone (CO-Q10).