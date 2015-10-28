Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade OMG stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
6/02/15
BB&T Capital
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
1/16/15
KeyBanc
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
8/12/14
First Analysis
Upgrades
Equal-Weight
Overweight
31.0
Headlines
Press Releases
UPDATE: OM Group Trading Under New Ticker 'APO', Halted Tuesday Night At 5:08PM EDT
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 28 Oct 2015 09:12:47 -0400
OM Group Trading Halted News Dissemination
Hal Lindon
Wed, 28 Oct 2015 09:07:49 -0400
Benzinga's Volume Movers
Monica Gerson
Tue, 27 Oct 2015 10:49:17 -0400
Benzinga's Volume Movers
Lisa Levin
Tue, 20 Oct 2015 12:04:50 -0400
Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend OM Group Stockholders Vote "FOR" the Merger Transaction with Apollo Affiliated Funds in Partnership with Platform Specialty Products
Eddie Staley
Thu, 30 Jul 2015 08:54:22 -0400
Hearing SpringOwl Asset Mgmt Challenging Apollo Led Takeover Over OM Group, Desires Shareholder 'No' Vote
Eddie Staley
Tue, 07 Jul 2015 13:43:35 -0400
Benzinga's Volume Movers
Lisa Levin
Mon, 06 Jul 2015 10:35:32 -0400
OM Group Announces Expiration of Go Shop Period Prior to Apollo Global Acquisition
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 06 Jul 2015 09:02:10 -0400
Benzinga's Top Downgrades
Lisa Levin
Tue, 02 Jun 2015 10:26:14 -0400
BB&T Capital Downgrades OM Group To Hold
Monica Gerson
Tue, 02 Jun 2015 09:23:08 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Banyan Technology Announces the Addition of Louis Schneeberger to Its Board of Directors
Business Wire
Nov 28, 2016
OM Group, Inc. Announces Completion of Agreement to be Acquired By Apollo Affiliated Funds in Partnership with Platform Specialty Products Corporation for $34.00 Per Share
PRNewswire
Oct 28, 2015
Motorcar Parts of America Set to Join the S&P SmallCap 600
PRNewswire
Oct 19, 2015
OM Group Stockholders Approve Merger Transaction
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2015
OM Group Provides Transaction Update
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2015
Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend OM Group Stockholders Vote "FOR" the Merger Transaction with Apollo Affiliated Funds in Partnership with Platform Specialty Products
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2015
OM Group Announces Expiration of the "Go Shop" Period
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2015
Robbins Arroyo LLP: A Class Action Lawsuit Was Filed Against OM Group Inc. (OMG) in Connection with its Proposed Sale to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2015
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of OM Group Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action in Connection With the Fairness of the Sale of the Company to Apollo Global Management -- OMG
Globe Newswire
Jun 30, 2015
Robbins Arroyo LLP: OM Group Inc. (OMG) May Have Breached Fiduciary Duties to Shareholders in Connection with its Proposed Sale to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Platform Specialty Products: Martin Franklin At A Discount
Seeking Alpha
Dec 08, 2015
OM Group Shareholders Getting The Short End Of The Stick
Seeking Alpha
Jun 16, 2015
Weekly CEO Sells Highlight: Cerner Corp, Intel Corp, OM Group Inc, American Residential ...
GuruFocus
Jun 07, 2015
Company News for June 02, 2015 - Corporate Summary
Zacks
Jun 02, 2015
What Makes OM Group (OMG) a Strong Sell? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Jun 02, 2015
Apollo Global to buy OM Group
Investor's Business Daily
Jun 01, 2015
White Knight Apollo Buying Chemical Maker OM Group
Investor's Business Daily
Jun 01, 2015
OM Group (OMG) leaps on purchase by Apollo Global
Accesswire
Jun 01, 2015
Premarket Gainers / Losers as of 9:15 am
Seeking Alpha
Jun 01, 2015
OM Group soars on sale to Apollo Global
Seeking Alpha
Jun 01, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.05
-0.13
Rev:
226.20M
247.80M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products