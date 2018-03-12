Benzinga Pro
Summary
OncoMed
OMED
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Biotechnology
3.140
-0.15 (-4.56%)
After Hours 3.14
(%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
3.29
Price Open
3.26
Volume
531,517
Day's Range
3.09 - 3.54
52 Wk Range
1.74 - 10.8899
50 Day Moving Avg.
2.94
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
37.40M
Market Cap
117.43M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
4/18/17
Cantor Fitzgerald
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
6.0
4/17/17
PiperJaffray
Downgrades
Overweight
Neutral
5.0
4/11/17
BMO Capital
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
6.0
Headlines
Press Releases
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 04:59:09 -0400
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Fri, 09 Mar 2018 13:41:40 -0400
OncoMed Reports Q4 EPS $0.25 vs $(0.60) In Same Qtr. Last Year, Sales $20.64M vs $6.22M YoY
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 17:12:54 -0400
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga Newsdesk
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 10:36:39 -0400
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Wed, 07 Mar 2018 06:03:00 -0400
Adam Feuerstein Tweets: $OMER — the only sell-side question came from Steve Brozak, who embarrassed himself as always. Ugly.
Eddie Staley
Thu, 01 Mar 2018 18:27:15 -0400
OncoMed Sees FY18 Operating Cash Burn Less Than $55M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 17:03:42 -0400
UPDATE: OncoMed Says FY17 Cash Burn ~$81.5M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 17:03:26 -0400
UPDATE: OncoMed CFO Patel To Serve As Interim CEO, Perry Karsen Appointed Board Chairman
Hal Lindon
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 17:03:13 -0400
OncoMed Sees 'Presentation of Clinical Data on Phase 1 programs expected in 2018'
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 17:03:08 -0400
OncoMed Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
Globe Newswire
4 days ago
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
4 days ago
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on March 8th, 2018
Globe Newswire
Feb 22, 2018
Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. - OMED
Business Wire
Jan 08, 2018
OncoMed Provides 2018 Outlook and 2017 Year-End Cash Balance and Announces an Update on the Rosmantuzumab Program
Globe Newswire
Jan 04, 2018
OncoMed Announces Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Hastings has Resigned
Globe Newswire
Jan 04, 2018
OncoMed Announces Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Hastings to Resume Chairman Responsibilities
Globe Newswire
Nov 27, 2017
OncoMed Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
Globe Newswire
Nov 02, 2017
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Nov 02, 2017
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Highlights on November 2nd, 2017
Globe Newswire
Oct 24, 2017
Partner Headlines
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am (3/9/2018)
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals' (OMED) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
After Hours Gainers / Losers (3/8/2018)
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
OncoMed EPS of $0.25
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Arcus Biosciences Files To Raise $100 Million In IPO
Seeking Alpha
Feb 23, 2018
OncoMed finance chief bids adieu
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
OncoMed guides on pipeline, expects 2018 cash burn less than $55M
Seeking Alpha
Jan 04, 2018
OncoMed Provides —…–8 Outlook and —…–7 Year-End Cash Balance and Announces an ...
GuruFocus
Jan 04, 2018
OncoMed chief stepped down Jan. 1
Seeking Alpha
Jan 04, 2018
Nasdaq Biotech Index: 54 to be added, 15 removed
Seeking Alpha
Dec 11, 2017
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.34
0.25
0.59
Rev:
5.22M
20.64M
15.42M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-07
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer stem cell and immuno-oncology product candidates.
Visit company website
