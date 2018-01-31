Read More

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company operates Tokyo Disney Resort. Segments in which the group functions include Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business. Theme Park segment is engaged in the operation and management of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel segment operates and manages hotels such as Ambassador Hotel, Urayasu Brighton Hotel, Kyoto Brighton Hotel and others. In addition, it also operates shopping complex which composed of shops and restaurants as well as a cinema complex and offers monorail service around Tokyo Disney Resort. Oriental generates the majority of revenue through Theme Park segment.