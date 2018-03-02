Market Overview

8/07/17BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral13.0
3/27/17Ladenburg ThalmannUpgradesNeutralBuy0.0
12/20/16BairdInitiates Coverage OnOutperform15.0
Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.32 0.29 -0.03
Rev: 9.10M 8.29M -808.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-04
Rev:

Company Profile

OFS Capital Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its business objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in middle-market companies in the United States. The company focuses on investments in senior secured loans, including first lien, second lien, and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. The investment activities of the organization are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.
