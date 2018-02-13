Read More

Corporate Office Properties Trust, or COPT, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases office and data center properties throughout the U.S. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio is composed of office buildings in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor and Northern Virginia area. COPT derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. Most of the company's revenue comes from the leasing of properties to U.S. Government agencies and its contractors in the national security, defense, and IT sectors, such as Northrop Grumman and Boeing. Regional offices in urban submarkets make also make up a sizable percentage of COPT's total square footage.