Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
MEMEX Announces $500 thousand Deal with SEW-EURODRIVE for Plant-Wide Deployment of MEMEX MERLIN TEMPUS EE
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2017
Recent surge leads to more than $380 Thousand in purchase orders for MEMEX
Marketwired
Jun 27, 2017
MEMEX Restructures Sales Management to Capitalize on U.S. Manufacturing Recovery
Marketwired
Jun 26, 2017
Memex Inc. Releases Q2-2017 Financial Results
Marketwired
May 29, 2017
Memex Inc. Presenting at the IMPACT Manufacturing and EASTEC Summits
Marketwired
May 04, 2017
Memex Inc. at SME AeroDef and American Manufacturing Summit
Marketwired
Mar 07, 2017
MEMEX Recognized as one of the Strongest Performing Companies on the TSX Venture Exchange
Marketwired
Feb 23, 2017
Memex's Senior Management and Directors Exercise Out-of-the-Money Warrants to Fund Anticipated ...
GuruFocus
Jun 21, 2016
Memex Inc. Releases Q— - —…–6 Results
GuruFocus
May 17, 2016
Another Win for MEMEX -- Sun Hydraulics Corp. Adopts MERLIN
GuruFocus
May 14, 2016
MEMEX Inc. Leadership Recognized Amongst Top '… Advanced Manufacturing Visionaries
GuruFocus
May 13, 2016
MEMEX Launches MERLIN OPTime -- a FREE Real-Time Dashboard for Manufacturing Analytics
GuruFocus
Apr 27, 2016
Memex Inc. Releases Q1 - 2016 Results With Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth
GuruFocus
Feb 23, 2016
American Manufacturing Leader Herb Homeyer Introduces IIoT Software to His Factory With MERLIN ...
GuruFocus
Jan 13, 2016
MEMEX Provides MERLIN Software as Part of Collaborative SmartBox IIoT Project With Mazak ...
GuruFocus
Oct 20, 2015
Seyer Industries Has Provided an Order for MEMEX's MERLIN
GuruFocus
Oct 09, 2015
MEMEX Rides Into WESTEC 2015 on Triple-Digit Sales Growth for MERLIN, New VIP Partnership With Mazak
GuruFocus
Sep 16, 2015
