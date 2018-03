Read More

Oil & Gas Development Co Ltd is a Pakistani multinational oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It produces crude oil, gas, liquefied petroleum gas, sulphur and white petroleum products. The company's development projects include Kunnar Pasahki Deep-Tando Allah Yar, Sinjhoro, Uch-II, Jhal Magsi, Nashpa-Mela and Suleiman development project.