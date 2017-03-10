Read More

Old Mutual PLC provides a variety of financial services, which include wealth management, banking, asset management, and insurance. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on service type. The Nedbank segment, which generates the most operating profit of any segment, provides retail banking, asset management, and wealth management services to individuals and businesses under the Nedbank brand name. The Old Mutual emerging markets segment provides financial services to corporate customers. The Old Mutual wealth segment provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The institutional asset management segment offers investment strategies and products to institutional investors. The majority of the firm's operating profit comes from South Africa.