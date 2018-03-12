Market Overview

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda-based investment holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, operates a maritime services company in Brazil and holds a portfolio of international investments. The company operates in two segments including maritime services and investments. The maritime services segment provides towage, port terminals operation, ship agency, offshore support, logistics, and shipyard services in Brazil, and the investment segment holds a portfolio of focuses on generating returns from its international investments. The company's operations are located in Bermuda, Brazil, and Guernsey.
