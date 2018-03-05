Read More

OCI Partners LP operates methanol and ammonia production facility in Texas. It has shipping and truck loading facilities to export and import methanol and ammonia. The company stores and sells the produced methanol and ammonia to industrial and commercial customers to process further or distribute. Methanol is used to make other chemicals and its derivatives are used to produce adhesives, laminates, resins, paints, varnish removers, and solvents. Ammonia is used to produce nitrogen fertilizers and in various other industrial applications. The majority of its revenue is derived from the sale of methanol and ammonia manufactured at its facility in Texas.