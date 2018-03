Read More

Preferred Commerce Inc operates in the retail domain. It develops and sells children's education and online gaming products designed to combat childhood obesity and promote nutritious choices. The company sells its products through its Website, www.growums.com. The firm's subsidiaries include Opencell Biomed, Inc. and Biomedical Implant Technologies Ltd. (BIT). BIT is in the business of developing, marketing and selling a dental implant system known as the Ti-Foam Dental Implant System.