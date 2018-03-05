Read More

Five Oaks Investment Corp operates as a real estate investment trust. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in investment, financing, and management of a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other mortgage-related investments. The investment objective of the company is to provide attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The primary sources of income are net interest income from the company's investment portfolio and non-interest income from mortgage loan-related activities