Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
1/19/18Ladenburg ThalmannUpgradesNeutralBuy0.0
8/12/15BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight8.0
5/13/15Keefe Bruyette & WoodsMaintainsOutperform11.8

Earnings

Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2017-11-06
Rev:
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.12 Expected
2018-03-21
Rev: 6.21M

Dividends

Yield
10.22%
Ex-Date
Mar 14, 2018
Payment
0.0333
Pay-Date
Mar 29, 2018

Company Profile

Five Oaks Investment Corp operates as a real estate investment trust. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in investment, financing, and management of a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other mortgage-related investments. The investment objective of the company is to provide attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The primary sources of income are net interest income from the company's investment portfolio and non-interest income from mortgage loan-related activities
