Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From FXY
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($FXY)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF
FXY
:AMEX
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
90.17
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
90.17
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
86.94
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade FXY stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
A Compelling Catalyst For Japan ETFs
ETF Professor
Fri, 25 Aug 2017 08:47:49 -0400
Bloomberg: Donald Trump Deserves Credit For Japan's Improving Economic Outlook
Jayson Derrick
Wed, 21 Dec 2016 12:26:21 -0400
Going Outside The United States For Rising Rates Protection
ETF Professor
Tue, 06 Dec 2016 12:08:24 -0400
Look Now: A Once Beloved Japan ETF Rises Again
ETF Professor
Mon, 21 Nov 2016 13:35:42 -0400
Fast Money Halftime Report Final Trades For October 11
Craig Jones
Tue, 11 Oct 2016 15:02:31 -0400
Down But Not Out: Japan ETFs Offer Value
ETF Professor
Fri, 08 Jul 2016 10:38:44 -0400
FX Pro: Forget The Fed And Brexit, Focus On Japan
Jayson Derrick
Wed, 06 Jul 2016 14:30:58 -0400
Japanese Investors Begin Taking On Exposure To Foreign Currency Debt
Wayne Duggan
Tue, 05 Jul 2016 09:54:55 -0400
Pro: Japan's Currency Poses Risks To U.S. Stocks
Jayson Derrick
Mon, 23 May 2016 11:46:46 -0400
Japan May Report Negative GDP Growth On Wednesday
Jayson Derrick
Tue, 17 May 2016 10:43:37 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Guggenheim Investments to Rename Rydex Specialized Products Guggenheim Specialized Products
Benzinga Staff
Mar 30, 2012
CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust: The Winning Streak Continues (FXY)
Chip Brian
Aug 01, 2011
6.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Call (FXY)
Chip Brian
Jul 29, 2011
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)
Chip Brian
Jul 28, 2011
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)
Chip Brian
Jul 25, 2011
CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (FXY)
Chip Brian
Jul 21, 2011
GLG Life Tech Corporation Recaps the Recent Analyst and Investor Tour to China -- May 2011
Benzinga Staff
Jun 03, 2011
"Sell Everything in Japan": Global Finance Expert's Post-Quake Analysis
webmaster
Mar 16, 2011
Comtex SmarTrend(R) Morning Call -- October 21, 2010
Chip Brian
Oct 21, 2010
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
Investor Caution Lingers
Seeking Alpha
2 hours ago
Non-Economic Developments Dominate Ahead Of U.S. CPI
Seeking Alpha
6 hours ago
Applying Occam's Razor To The Forward Value Of The Yen
Seeking Alpha
18 hours ago
Shinzo Abe's political future in doubt?
Seeking Alpha
22 hours ago
Goldilocks Is Back At The Table
Seeking Alpha
1 day ago
March Seasonality Data For 20+ Commodities
Seeking Alpha
1 day ago
Another Goldilocks Moment
Seeking Alpha
1 day ago
Dollar Bloc May Outperform
Seeking Alpha
1 day ago
Clouds Lift
Seeking Alpha
2 days ago
Weekly ETF Gainers / Losers (3/9/18)
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products