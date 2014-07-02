Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade FURX stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/04/14
Ladenburg Thalmann
Maintains
Buy
137.0
1/28/13
Canaccord Genuity
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
45.0
5/14/12
Ladenburg Thalmann
Maintains
Buy
33.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Furiex Pharma Halted for Info
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 02 Jul 2014 08:33:33 -0400
Furiex Announces Approval of Purchase by Actavis by Shareholders
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 01 Jul 2014 15:17:18 -0400
Traders Bidding Up Forest Labs, Furiex Pharma Shares Following Earlier (Pre Open) News of FTC Approval of Deal
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 30 May 2014 10:06:27 -0400
Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Q1 EPS of $(1.25) vs $(0.63) Est; Revenue of $6.42M vs $10.01M Est
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 07 May 2014 16:38:52 -0400
13D Filing from Forest Labs on Furiex Pharma Just Hitting SEC's EDGAR Site
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 06 May 2014 16:35:29 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Monday April 28, 2014
Charles Gross
Mon, 28 Apr 2014 18:50:55 -0400
Moody's Says Forest Lab's Purchase of Furiex is Credit Negative for Actavis
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 28 Apr 2014 17:02:15 -0400
Forest Labs To Acquire Furiex Pharma A Deal Potentially Worth $1.46 Billion
Shazir Mucklai
Mon, 28 Apr 2014 16:44:27 -0400
Market Wrap For April 28: Apple Hits New 52-Week Highs In a Volatile Start To the Trading Week
Jayson Derrick
Mon, 28 Apr 2014 16:34:34 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Markets Trade in Swing-Prone Session as J.C. Penney Rallies
Jake L'Ecuyer
Mon, 28 Apr 2014 15:44:55 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Pershing Square Proposes Independent Slate For Allergan Board of Directors
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2014
Actavis Completes Acquisition of Furiex Pharmaceuticals
Newswire
Jul 02, 2014
Furiex Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Actavis; Ukrainian Antimonopoly Committee Clears Proposed Merger
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2014
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Claims Against Board of Directors of Company in Connection With the Sale of the Company to Forest Laboratories, Inc. -- FURX
Globe Newswire
May 23, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Announces Class Action Lawsuit in Connection With the Sale of Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Forest Laboratories, Inc. and Royal Empress, Inc. -- FURX
Globe Newswire
May 14, 2014
Furiex Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2014 Financial Results
Business Wire
May 07, 2014
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Claims Against Board of Directors of Company in Connection With the Sale of the Company to Forest Laboratories, Inc. -- FURX
Globe Newswire
May 05, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Buyout
Business Wire
May 01, 2014
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Newswire
Apr 29, 2014
Forest Laboratories, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year Fourth Quarter 2014
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Pershing Square Gains Board Seat on Valeant
GuruFocus
Mar 11, 2016
Salix Pharmaceuticals Surges on Positive IBS Data - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jul 02, 2014
Actavis Beats Q1 Views, Looks To Supersized Future
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 30, 2014
Actavis Q1 Earnings Beat On Generic Cymbalta Surprise
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 30, 2014
Actavis Reporting Q1 Earnings Amid Merger Frenzy
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 29, 2014
Forest Labs Beats Easily on 4Q Earnings - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Apr 29, 2014
Stock Market News for April 29, 2014 - Market News
Zacks
Apr 29, 2014
Furiex Pharmaceuticals (FURX) Surges: Stock Moves 28.6% Higher - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Apr 29, 2014
Forest Labs to Buy Furiex for $1.1B - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Apr 29, 2014
Shares Soar On Drug M&As
Investor's Business Daily
Apr 28, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.63
-1.25
Rev:
10.01M
6.42M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products