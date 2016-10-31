Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade FULL stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
7/01/15
Cantor Fitzgerald
Initiates Coverage on
Hold
4.0
10/21/13
National Securities
Initiates Coverage on
Neutral
9.0
10/21/13
National Securities
Initiates Coverage on
Neutral
9.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Full Circle Capital Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Great Elm Capital Corporation, Transaction Expected to Close in Early November 2016
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 31 Oct 2016 16:32:55 -0400
Full Circle Reports Q4 NII Loss/Share $0.01, Total Investment Income $3.2M, NAVPS $3.59
Hal Lindon
Wed, 28 Sep 2016 17:26:45 -0400
Sims Capital Management Reports 5.02% Stake in Full Circle Capital Corporation in 13D
Charles Gross
Thu, 28 Jul 2016 14:40:51 -0400
Full Circle Captial and Great Elm Capital Merger Terms Dependent on NAV Closer to Closing
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 24 Jun 2016 06:04:02 -0400
Full Circle Capital Share Holders To Get $0.22/Share Special Dividend Prior To Merger
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 24 Jun 2016 06:02:42 -0400
Full Circle Captial and Great Elm Capital To Merge
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 24 Jun 2016 06:02:08 -0400
Full Circle Capital Reports Q3 EPS $0.08 vs. Est. $0.07, Rev. $3.669M vs. Prior Year Quarter $4.308M
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 13 May 2016 16:18:15 -0400
Full Circle Reports Q2 Net Investment Income $0.11/Share, Inline
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 16 Feb 2016 17:25:32 -0400
Full Circle Shares Halted News Pending
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 16 Feb 2016 17:11:31 -0400
Full Circle Capital Reports Inline Q1 EPS $0.11
Eddie Staley
Mon, 09 Nov 2015 17:55:09 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Full Circle Capital Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Great Elm Capital Corporation
Globe Newswire
Oct 31, 2016
Full Circle Capital Corporation Reminds Stockholders of the Voting Deadline
Globe Newswire
Oct 28, 2016
Full Circle Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2016 Results
Globe Newswire
Sep 28, 2016
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Full Circle Capital Corporation (FULL)
Globe Newswire
Sep 23, 2016
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Has Commenced an Investigation Into the Fairness of the Sale of Full Circle Capital Corporation to Great Elm Capital Corp.
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2016
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces the Commencement of an Investigation Into the Fairness of the Sale of Full Circle Capital Corporation to Great Elm Capital Corp. - FULL
Accesswire
Jun 24, 2016
Full Circle Capital Corporation to Merge
Globe Newswire
Jun 24, 2016
Full Circle Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2016 Results
Globe Newswire
May 13, 2016
Full Circle Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2016 Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 16, 2016
Full Circle Capital Corporation to Release Fiscal Second Quarter 2016 Results on Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Globe Newswire
Feb 09, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Prospect Capital: Projected Dividend Coverage FQ1 2017
Seeking Alpha
Nov 06, 2016
How To Invest In Business Development Companies (BDCs)
Seeking Alpha
Nov 05, 2016
The High-Yield BDC Sector Is Finally Pulling Back
Seeking Alpha
Nov 02, 2016
Reaching For Yield Part 2: BDC Risk Profiles
Seeking Alpha
Oct 29, 2016
AT&T's Big Dividend On Sale
Seeking Alpha
Oct 24, 2016
High-Yield Bond Funds Are Getting Crushed By Higher Yield BDCs
Seeking Alpha
Oct 19, 2016
An (Almost) Free Asset Management Business
Seeking Alpha
Oct 18, 2016
You Must Be Crazy! (YMBC) -A Small Cap Value, High Yield Portfolio - Q3 2016 Review
Seeking Alpha
Oct 18, 2016
Oil Exposure: BDC Risk Profiles
Seeking Alpha
Oct 12, 2016
REITs Are Getting Crushed By BDCs
Seeking Alpha
Oct 06, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2016-09-28
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products