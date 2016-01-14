Benzinga Pro
FreeSeas Reports 60-to-1 Reverse Stock Split
Hal Lindon
Thu, 14 Jan 2016 17:30:35 -0400
FreeSeas Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 29 Dec 2015 17:30:54 -0400
FreeSeas Reports New Charter for Vessels: M/V Free Neptune Has Won Voyage Charter for ~35 Day Duration
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 11 Nov 2015 10:03:59 -0400
FreeSeas Reports New Charter for Vessels, Yielding Estimated Equivalent T/C of ~$10K/Day
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 13 Oct 2015 09:04:12 -0400
Morning Market Gainers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 02 Sep 2015 09:48:04 -0400
FreeSeas +33% Premarket as Co Announces New Charter for Vessels Reflecting the Charter Market Improvement
Charles Gross
Wed, 02 Sep 2015 09:09:54 -0400
Freeseas 13G Filing Shows Holder Cambira Capital Holds 6.6% Stake As Of June 24
Eddie Staley
Tue, 30 Jun 2015 14:19:06 -0400
FreeSeas Reports 1 For 50 Reverse Stock Split
Hal Lindon
Thu, 25 Jun 2015 16:30:55 -0400
FreeSeas Shares Rise More Than 100% Premarket
Charles Gross
Tue, 16 Jun 2015 08:26:00 -0400
FreeSeas Acquires 51% Stake In Newly Formed Standcorp International
Hal Lindon
Wed, 10 Jun 2015 09:03:38 -0400
FreeSeas Announces Reverse Split of Common Stock
Globe Newswire
Jan 14, 2016
FreeSeas Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders
Globe Newswire
Dec 29, 2015
FreeSeas Announces New Charter for Vessels
Globe Newswire
Nov 11, 2015
FreeSeas Announces New Charter for Vessels
Globe Newswire
Oct 13, 2015
FreeSeas Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Notice of Bid Price Deficiency
Globe Newswire
Sep 18, 2015
FreeSeas Announces New Charter for Vessels Reflecting the Charter Market Improvement
Globe Newswire
Sep 02, 2015
FreeSeas Announces Compliance with NASDAQ Bid Price Listing Rule
Globe Newswire
Jul 14, 2015
FreeSeas Announces Reverse Split of Common Stock
Globe Newswire
Jun 25, 2015
FreeSeas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Globe Newswire
Jun 18, 2015
FreeSeas Announces Participation in a Company Operating Tankers
Globe Newswire
Jun 10, 2015
Midday Gainers/ Losers
Seeking Alpha
Apr 18, 2016
Bloodbath in dry bulk shipping continues
Seeking Alpha
Jan 20, 2016
Wall Street Breakfast: Crude Heads Back To The $30s
Seeking Alpha
Dec 07, 2015
New shipping rule angers exporters
Seeking Alpha
Dec 07, 2015
Dry bulk shipping unlikely to recover before 2017, consultant says
Seeking Alpha
Dec 03, 2015
All-time set by Baltic Dry Index
Seeking Alpha
Nov 19, 2015
All-time set by Baltic Dry Index
Seeking Alpha
Nov 19, 2015
All-time set by Baltic Dry Index
Seeking Alpha
Nov 19, 2015
Midday Gainers / Losers
Seeking Alpha
Jul 28, 2015
New highs for the Baltic Dry Index
Seeking Alpha
Jul 21, 2015
