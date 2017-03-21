Read More

Fevertree Drinks is a beverage and soft drink company. Fevertree primarily produces and sells premium drink mixers. The company produces a variety of products, which include tonic water, ginger beer, and lemonade. The company sells these products to bars, restaurants, and hotel clients. Fevertree's products include Indian Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Lemon Tonic, Spring Soda Water, Sicilian Lemonade, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, and Naturally Light Ginger Beer. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United Kingdom.