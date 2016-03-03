Read More

Femsa is a holding company that operates in three segments: Coca-Cola Femsa, Femsa Comercio, and CB Equity, which controls an equity stake in Heineken. Coca-Cola Femsa is the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola by volume. Femsa Comercio operates stores in the retail, health, and fuel segments, including the Oxxo chain of convenience stores, which is the largest convenience store chain in the Americas based on the number of stores. The company generates two thirds of its revenue in Mexico and Central America.