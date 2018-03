Read More

FlexiGroup Ltd is a diversified financial services group providing consumer and business finance via a network of retail and business partners. Finance solutions include no interest ever (Certegy), interest-free credit cards (Lombard, Once), and leasing to consumer and SME (FlexiRent, FlexiCommercial, FlexiWay, FlexiEneterprise, SmartWay). FlexiGroup primarily operates in Australia and New Zealand but also has a presence in Ireland.