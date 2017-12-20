Benzinga Pro
First Trust Multi CG AlphaDEX ETF
FAD
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Industry:
71.14
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
71.1444
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
67.27
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
Business Wire
Dec 20, 2017
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2017
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
Business Wire
Mar 22, 2017
Following Strong First Quarter The Nasdaq Stock Market® Secures 18 New ETP Listings and Switches in April
Globe Newswire
May 24, 2016
ELS Reports First Quarter Results
Benzinga Staff
Apr 16, 2012
Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Michael Apa Recognized in Allure April 2012 Issue
PRWeb
Mar 30, 2012
Health Care REIT, Inc. Updates Earnings Guidance For Recent Acquisition and Financing Activity
Benzinga Staff
Mar 08, 2012
LTC Reports Fourth Quarter 2011 Results
Benzinga Staff
Feb 27, 2012
Health Care REIT, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2011 Results
Benzinga Staff
Feb 16, 2012
Safeway Announces New Sustainable Sourcing Practice for Tuna
PRWeb
Feb 10, 2012
A Plausible Reason For The Longevity Of The Bull Market In U.S. Stocks
Seeking Alpha
Jan 17, 2017
2017 U.S. Growth Investing Outlook
Seeking Alpha
Dec 29, 2016
First Trust declares quarterly distributions
Seeking Alpha
Sep 21, 2016
Should You Invest In Value, Growth, Or Both?
Seeking Alpha
Dec 23, 2015
Top 2 Trade Alert Ideas October 9: Adamis's Valuation, Inovio's Positive Developments, IBB In 2015
Seeking Alpha
Oct 13, 2015
4 REIT Gems That Mr. Market Is Ignoring
Seeking Alpha
Sep 03, 2015
