Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
4/20/17National Bank FinancialInitiates Coverage OnSector Perform5.5
1/07/16CIBCUpgradesSector Perform
10/08/15National Bank FinancialDowngradesSector PerformUnderperform
Earnings

Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.05 0.05 0
Rev: 62.39M 63.39M 1.00M
Q2 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.04 Expected
2018-03-28
Rev: 61.73M

Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides technology solutions for wireless and wireline network operators across the telecom industry. The company serves the communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and webscale operators with a field test, service assurance and analytics solutions, maintenance, and management of mobile networks. It offers test and service assurance solutions for 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution wireless networks. EXFO operates across the Americas where it generates the majority of its revenues, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.
