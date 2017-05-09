Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/30/17
Stifel Nicolaus
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
0.0
6/16/16
Stifel Nicolaus
Maintains
Buy
11.0
6/07/16
B. Riley
Upgrades
Neutral
Buy
10.5
Exar Corporation Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $0.09 vs $0.08 Est., Sales $27.8M vs $27.7M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 09 May 2017 16:17:44 -0400
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces 'Valvoline Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Noble, Lantheus and MaxLinear to Join S&P SmallCap 600'
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 08 May 2017 17:17:07 -0400
13D Filing from Maxlinear on Exar Corp. Shows 20% Stake
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 04 Apr 2017 17:15:55 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2017
Lisa Levin
Thu, 30 Mar 2017 09:42:35 -0400
Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Exar To Hold
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 30 Mar 2017 07:13:16 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From March 29: Cabela's, WebMD, MaxLinear-Exar
Charles Gross
Thu, 30 Mar 2017 07:01:50 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: RH Gains After Strong Q4 Results; Quorum Health Shares Plummet
Lisa Levin
Wed, 29 Mar 2017 14:32:07 -0400
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
Lisa Levin
Wed, 29 Mar 2017 12:46:14 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Alliqua Biomedical Shares Slide
Lisa Levin
Wed, 29 Mar 2017 12:13:14 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Paychex Profit Tops Views
Lisa Levin
Wed, 29 Mar 2017 10:03:31 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
BrainChip Appoints Ryan A. Benton as Chief Financial Officer
Marketwired
Aug 15, 2017
MaxLinear, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Exar
Globe Newswire
May 12, 2017
Exar Corporation Announces Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results
PRNewswire
May 09, 2017
Valvoline Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Noble, Lantheus and MaxLinear to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PRNewswire
May 08, 2017
Exar Corporation Announces Timing of the Release of Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results for May 9, 2017
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2017
Act Now - Shareholder Alert: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Exar Corporation - EXAR
PRNewswire
Apr 23, 2017
SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of The Board of Directors of Exar Corporation - EXAR
PRLive
Apr 19, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of The Board of Directors of Exar Corporation - EXAR
PRLive
Apr 03, 2017
EXAR CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Investigates Sale to MaxLinear, Inc.
Business Wire
Mar 31, 2017
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Exar Corporation to MaxLinear, Inc. for $13 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders -- EXAR
Business Wire
Mar 31, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Exar Corporation (EXAR) Gains on MaxLinear Deal
BayStreet
Mar 29, 2017
Exar's (EXAR) CEO Ryan Benton on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2017
Exar Corporation 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2017
Exar EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2017
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2017
Exar Corporation Is In Play
Seeking Alpha
Dec 20, 2016
Tracking George Soros's Portfolio - Q3 2016 Update
Seeking Alpha
Nov 17, 2016
Exar's (EXAR) CEO Ryan Benton on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Nov 02, 2016
Exar EPS and revenue in-line
Seeking Alpha
Nov 02, 2016
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close
Seeking Alpha
Nov 01, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.08
0.09
0.01
Rev:
27.78M
27.81M
34.00K
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
