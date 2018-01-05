Benzinga Pro
iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund ETF
EWM
:AMEX
Sector:
Industry:
35.48
0.07 (0.2%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
35.41
Price Open
35.51
Volume
929,995
Day's Range
35.3375 - 35.63
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
34.38
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Headlines
Press Releases
Brazil, Malaysia, And Emerging Market ETFs: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 5
Craig Jones
Fri, 05 Jan 2018 08:07:41 -0400
American Express, Intel, Malaysia, Emerging Markets: Fast Money Picks For July 11
Craig Jones
Tue, 11 Jul 2017 06:44:01 -0400
Square, Twitter, Wal-Mart, Malaysia: Fast Money Picks For May 2
Craig Jones
Tue, 02 May 2017 06:45:06 -0400
Bonds, Intel And Malaysia: Fast Money Picks For July 13
Craig Jones
Wed, 13 Jul 2016 06:42:50 -0400
Malaysia ETF Parties Like It's 1998, But That's Not A Good Thing
ETF Professor
Mon, 17 Aug 2015 11:20:08 -0400
These Emerging Markets ETFs Could Endure Fed Rate Hikes
ETF Professor
Mon, 10 Aug 2015 12:02:02 -0400
USGS Reports M6.3 Quake 35km SW of Clara, Veracruz Mexico
Charles Gross
Tue, 29 Jul 2014 07:11:43 -0400
Fitch Affirms Malaysia at A- With Negative Outlook
Charles Gross
Wed, 23 Jul 2014 07:40:45 -0400
ETFs to Watch September 26, 2013 (BKLN, SDY, TZA)
ETF Professor
Thu, 26 Sep 2013 07:05:53 -0400
Vietnam ETF Could Offer a Year-End Surprise
ETF Professor
Tue, 24 Sep 2013 15:01:49 -0400
TimeLink Renews Gold Level Status in Oracle PartnerNetwork
webmaster
Jan 09, 2012
CDC Corporation Reports Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2011
Benzinga Staff
Aug 30, 2011
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund as They Move Higher on 1.3x Above-Average Volume (EWM)
Chip Brian
Jul 19, 2011
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (EWM)
Chip Brian
Jul 01, 2011
Buyers Accumulating Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund on 1.1x Above-Average Volume (EWM)
Chip Brian
Jun 28, 2011
Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund are Moving Higher on 1.2x Above-Average Volume (EWM)
Chip Brian
Jun 21, 2011
Jennifer Gets SAP Certified Integration with SAP Applications
Benzinga Staff
Jun 07, 2011
Trading Higher on Heavy Volume are Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund on 1x Above-Average Volume (EWM)
Chip Brian
Mar 30, 2011
iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund Trading Higher on 1x Above-Average Volume (EWM)
Chip Brian
Jan 31, 2011
iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund Trading Higher on 1.8x Above-Average Volume (EWM)
Chip Brian
Jan 18, 2011
Partner Headlines
MLP Structural Simplifications: Part 1 - Reorganizations
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
TPP trade deal to be signed in Chile
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Cohn Shocker
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
Mnuchin floats U.S. rejoining TPP
Seeking Alpha
Feb 28, 2018
Overseas Asset Management OAM Asian Recovery Fund Chairman's Statement
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
Don't Go Barking Up The Wrong Tree In The Year Of The Dog
Seeking Alpha
Feb 19, 2018
A Day Of Calm
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
Malaysia ETFs in Focus on Interest Rate Hike
Zacks
Jan 29, 2018
Trump comments on TPP, NAFTA
Seeking Alpha
Jan 26, 2018
TPP members reach agreement on deal
Seeking Alpha
Jan 24, 2018
