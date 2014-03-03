Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From EVP
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($EVP)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust
EVP
:NYSEMKT
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
11.88
-0.025 (-0.21%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
11.91
Price Open
11.969
Volume
304
Day's Range
11.88 - 11.969
52 Wk Range
11.78 - 12.66
50 Day Moving Avg.
12.22
PE Ratio
33.051771
Shares Outstanding
2.60M
Market Cap
30.91M
Trade EVP stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
Option Alert: EV Energy Partners Apr $36 Call; 2,000 Contract Trade Between Bid and Ask @$0.047; Currently $33.44
Charles Gross
Mon, 03 Mar 2014 13:17:07 -0400
Ares Management, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Gold/Schiffer Family to Acquire 99 Cents Only Stores for $22.00 Per Share in Cash
Eddie Staley
Tue, 11 Oct 2011 08:31:12 -0400
COPT Announces CEO Succession and Appoints New COO
Eddie Staley
Fri, 16 Sep 2011 08:20:36 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trusts Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
PRNewswire
Dec 21, 2015
Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust Report Of Earnings
Newswire
Mar 17, 2015
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trusts Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Newswire
Dec 15, 2014
Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust Report Of Earnings
Newswire
Nov 24, 2014
Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust Report Of Earnings
Newswire
Aug 14, 2014
Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust Report Of Earnings
Newswire
Jul 01, 2014
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trusts Declare Monthly Distributions
Newswire
Jun 30, 2014
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trusts Declare Monthly Distributions
Newswire
May 30, 2014
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trusts Declare Monthly Distributions
Newswire
Apr 30, 2014
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trusts Declare Monthly Distributions
Newswire
Mar 31, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
The Chemist's CEF Report - February 2018: Rate Worries Stifle Fixed Income CEFs
Seeking Alpha
Mar 05, 2018
Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on municipal and taxable bond funds
Seeking Alpha
Mar 05, 2018
February: Contrarian Closed-End Funds Opportunities Abound
Seeking Alpha
Mar 04, 2018
Exploiting ETRACS 2x ETN And CEF Illiquidity
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on municipal and taxable bond funds
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Seaworthy Through The Storm: Municipal Basis Points - Q1 2018
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
January: Closed-End Funds Underperform A Strong Market
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
Q4 2017 Credit Commentary - Taxes, Pensions, Ratings
Seeking Alpha
Jan 05, 2018
Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on municipal and taxable bond funds
Seeking Alpha
Jan 02, 2018
Muni Funds, PGP And An Underpriced China Fund: CEF Weekly Update
Seeking Alpha
Dec 26, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products