Energy Transfer Partners is one of the largest diversified master limited partnership with a strong platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids assets primarily in Texas, Florida, and the U.S. midcontinent region. Following the merger with Sunoco and the PennTex unit purchase, ETP owns 71,000 miles of pipelines and a large network of refined product distribution. ETP also will be a part owner in the Lake Charles LNG export facility.