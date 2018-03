Read More

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of two wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by Grand Theft Auto (220 million units sold) but also contains other well-known titles such as NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and XCOM.