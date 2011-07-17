Read More

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company with a wide array of subsidiaries engaged in diverse activities. The firm's core business segment is insurance, run primarily through Geico, General Re, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. The company's second- largest segment includes Burlington Northern Santa Fe (railroad) and Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utilities and energy distributors), followed closely in size and importance by its manufacturing, service, and retailing operations. The rest of Berkshire's portfolio consists of its finance and financial products segment, which is involved in manufactured housing and finance, furniture rental, and rail car and other transportation equipment manufacturing, repair, and leasing.