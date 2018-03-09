Benzinga Pro
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
ENT
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Consumer Cyclical
Industry:
Media - Diversified
1.590
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
1.59
Price Open
1.6
Volume
416,222
Day's Range
1.53 - 1.63
52 Wk Range
1.32 - 4.81
50 Day Moving Avg.
2.19
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
85.48M
Market Cap
135.91M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/05/18
Citigroup
Maintains
Sell
Sell
1.0
10/26/17
Citigroup
Downgrades
Neutral
Sell
0.0
2/22/17
Citigroup
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
0.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Global Eagle Late Thurs. Announced $150M Investment From Searchlight Capital Partners
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 09 Mar 2018 09:24:39 -0400
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Wed, 07 Feb 2018 13:16:58 -0400
33 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Tue, 06 Feb 2018 06:09:16 -0400
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Mon, 05 Feb 2018 13:43:31 -0400
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 05:46:56 -0400
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Wed, 31 Jan 2018 13:24:54 -0400
Global Eagle Entertainment Reports Earnings For First 3 Qtrs. Of '17: Net Loss $223M, Adj. EBITDA $48.3M, Sales $460M
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 31 Jan 2018 09:46:13 -0400
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Receives Third Quarter Notification from Nasdaq
Hal Lindon
Tue, 21 Nov 2017 17:35:24 -0400
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 27 Oct 2017 04:57:10 -0400
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Thu, 26 Oct 2017 12:44:54 -0400
Jeff Leddy Appointed Executive Chairman of Global Eagle Entertainment
Globe Newswire
4 days ago
Global Eagle Announces $150 Million Investment From Searchlight Capital Partners
Globe Newswire
4 days ago
Global Eagle Reports Financial Results for First Three Quarters of 2017
Globe Newswire
Jan 31, 2018
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results For First Three Quarters Of 2017
Globe Newswire
Jan 30, 2018
Global Eagle to Elevate Airline Passenger Experience Over North America with More SES HTS Satellite Capacity
Business Wire
Jan 23, 2018
Great Lakes Announces Changes to Board of Directors
Globe Newswire
Nov 30, 2017
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Receives Third Quarter Notification from Nasdaq
Globe Newswire
Nov 21, 2017
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Announces 2017 Annual Meeting Date
Globe Newswire
Nov 17, 2017
Global Eagle Announces Completion of 2016 Audit
Globe Newswire
Nov 17, 2017
Global Eagle Announces Nasdaq has Granted Request for Extension
Globe Newswire
Nov 06, 2017
Partner Headlines
Global Eagle +9% as Searchlight invests $150M, company names new CEO
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Midday Gainers / Losers (3/5/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Mar 05, 2018
Emancipation Management LLC Buys ServiceSource International Inc, Fitbit Inc, Graham Corp, ...
GuruFocus
Feb 16, 2018
Tracking David Abrams' Abrams Capital Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Feb 15, 2018
Global Eagle Entertainment's (ENT) CEO Jeff Leddy on Business Update - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
Global Eagle +33% as it gets current with SEC, listing requirements
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2018
Midday Gainers / Losers (1/31/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2018
Global Eagle Entertainment reports 9M results
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2018
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results For First Three ...
GuruFocus
Jan 30, 2018
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.13
-0.59
-0.46
Rev:
156.26M
151.54M
-4.72M
Q1 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.1
Expected
2018-03-20
Rev:
155.57M
Company Profile
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc is a full service provider of content, connectivity and digital media solutions for airlines. It offers Wi-Fi, movies, television, music, interactive software, as well as portable in-flight entertainment services.
