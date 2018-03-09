Market Overview

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
3/05/18CitigroupMaintainsSellSell1.0
10/26/17CitigroupDowngradesNeutralSell0.0
2/22/17CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral0.0
Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.13 -0.59 -0.46
Rev: 156.26M 151.54M -4.72M
Q1 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.1 Expected
2018-03-20
Rev: 155.57M

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc is a full service provider of content, connectivity and digital media solutions for airlines. It offers Wi-Fi, movies, television, music, interactive software, as well as portable in-flight entertainment services.
