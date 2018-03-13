Read More

Eagle Exploration Co is engaged in the purchase and development of residential and commercial real estate. In 1992, the Company began the change of its focus from oil and gas exploration to real estate development. In connection with this change, the Company subsequently sold of its oil and gas interests and investments. However, the Company continues to hold minor interests in oil and gas properties. It also hold indirect interests by acquiring equity in other oil and gas companies. The Company is also investigating various potential acquisitions and other business opportunities.