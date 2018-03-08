Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Software - Application
14.20
0.65 (4.8%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
13.55
Price Open
13.7
Volume
1,276,567
Day's Range
13.6 - 14.4
52 Wk Range
12.65 - 22.4
50 Day Moving Avg.
15.94
PE Ratio
18.246753
Shares Outstanding
66.77M
Market Cap
948.20M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
7/17/17
Imperial Capital
Upgrades
In-Line
Outperform
0.0
6/28/17
DA Davidson
Initiates Coverage On
Neutral
20.0
2/15/17
Loop Capital
Initiates Coverage On
Hold
0.0
Headlines
Press Releases
NIC Adds $25M To Stock Buyback
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 17:21:02 -0400
NIC Issues FY18 Guidance, Sees FY18 EPS $0.75-$0.79 vs $0.84 Est., Sales $333M-$343M vs $336.59M Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 17:20:42 -0400
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 05:43:39 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Owens & Minor Shares Slide
Lisa Levin
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 15:31:44 -0400
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 13:25:03 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: QuinStreet Gains Following Strong Q2 Results; Resolute Forest Products Shares Drop
Lisa Levin
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 13:01:51 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Alibaba Earnings Miss Views
Lisa Levin
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 11:19:34 -0400
NIC Reports Q4 EPS $0.16 vs $0.16 Est., Sales $78.4M vs $81M Est.
Eddie Staley
Wed, 31 Jan 2018 17:00:58 -0400
Federal IT Stocks Benefit 'Significantly' From Tax Cut, Says Loop Capital Markets
Shanthi Rexaline
Wed, 27 Dec 2017 11:24:30 -0400
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In NIC Inc. And Ford
Craig Jones
Wed, 13 Dec 2017 08:14:54 -0400
Hogan Administration Announces New Maryland Business Express Website
Business Wire
12 hours ago
NIC Announces 2018 Financial Guidance and Authorization of Stock Buyback Program
Business Wire
4 days ago
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Pre-Employment Screening Program Wins Gold Stevie
Business Wire
4 days ago
Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well Water Testing
Business Wire
5 days ago
NIC to Announce 2018 Financial Guidance on March 8
Business Wire
6 days ago
Izard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments
Business Wire
6 days ago
Alabama Announces Sale of Vanity Boat Tags at County Offices
Business Wire
Mar 01, 2018
NIC Inc. Joins Alliance for Innovation as Corporate Partner
Business Wire
Mar 01, 2018
Online Business Corporation Filing Now Available in Alabama for Baldwin County
Business Wire
Feb 28, 2018
Learn About the Great Maine Outdoors at Camp North Woods
Business Wire
Feb 27, 2018
Partner Headlines
Value Screeners Identify Good Predictable Companies
GuruFocus
3 days ago
NIC goes ex-dividend on Monday
Seeking Alpha
Mar 02, 2018
Why NIC Lost Over 20% In 2 Days
Seeking Alpha
Feb 06, 2018
Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (2/1/18)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
Midday Gainers / Losers (2/1/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
Premarket Losers as of 9:05 am (2/1/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
NIC's (EGOV) CEO Harry Herington on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
After Hours Gainers / Losers (1/31/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2018
NIC EPS in-line, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2018
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close
Seeking Alpha
Jan 30, 2018
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.16
0.17
0.01
Rev:
81.00M
83.47M
2.47M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-30
Rev:
NIC Inc provides eGovernment services, which helps government use the Internet to reduce internal costs, increase efficiencies and provides services to businesses and citizens.
Visit company website
