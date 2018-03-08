Market Overview

7/17/17Imperial CapitalUpgradesIn-LineOutperform0.0
6/28/17DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnNeutral20.0
2/15/17Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold0.0

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.16 0.17 0.01
Rev: 81.00M 83.47M 2.47M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-30
Rev:

NIC Inc provides eGovernment services, which helps government use the Internet to reduce internal costs, increase efficiencies and provides services to businesses and citizens.
