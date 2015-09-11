Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
7.240
-0.03 (-0.41%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
7.27
Price Open
7.239
Volume
8,399
Day's Range
7.221 - 7.299
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
7.86
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
How To Short The Global Economy Without Becoming A Short-Seller
Javier Hasse
Fri, 11 Sep 2015 14:31:40 -0400
ETFs to Watch September 25, 2013 (BJK, FAZ, YCS)
ETF Professor
Wed, 25 Sep 2013 06:28:14 -0400
Benzinga's Mandatory ETF Reading for September 24, 2013
ETF Professor
Tue, 24 Sep 2013 16:26:11 -0400
ETFs to Watch September 13, 2013 (BND, GDX, RSX)
ETF Professor
Fri, 13 Sep 2013 07:14:27 -0400
Benzinga's Mandatory ETF Reading for September 9, 2013
ETF Professor
Mon, 09 Sep 2013 15:54:07 -0400
ETFs to Watch: August 22, 2013 (CSJ, ERY, UUP)
ETF Professor
Thu, 22 Aug 2013 06:30:55 -0400
ETFs to Watch July 30, 2013 (SDS, URA, XLE)
ETF Professor
Tue, 30 Jul 2013 07:23:58 -0400
ETFs to Watch July 17, 2013 (EEV, TMV, VTI)
ETF Professor
Wed, 17 Jul 2013 07:40:25 -0400
ETFs to Watch June 21, 2013 (BOND, FXP, NUGT)
ETF Professor
Fri, 21 Jun 2013 06:59:22 -0400
ETFs to Watch June 17, 2013 (EEV, FXE, TBT)
ETF Professor
Mon, 17 Jun 2013 07:05:03 -0400
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets as They Move Higher on 3.3x Above-Average Volume (EEV)
Chip Brian
Aug 08, 2011
Scania to Deliver Buses to Copenhagen
Benzinga Staff
Jun 09, 2011
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets's Shares Changing Hands at Higher Prices on 1.1x Above-Average Volume (EEV)
Chip Brian
May 17, 2011
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets's Shares Changing Hands at Lower Prices on 1.1x Above-Average Volume (EEV)
Chip Brian
May 06, 2011
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets as They Move Higher on 2.1x Above-Average Volume (EEV)
Chip Brian
Feb 23, 2011
Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets are Moving Higher on 2.1x Above-Average Volume (EEV)
Chip Brian
Feb 22, 2011
Trading Lower on Heavy Volume are Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets on 1.1x Above-Average Volume (EEV)
Chip Brian
Feb 01, 2011
Trading Higher on Heavy Volume are Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets on 1.2x Above-Average Volume (EEV)
Chip Brian
Nov 30, 2010
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets as They Move Higher on 1.1x Above-Average Volume (EEV)
Chip Brian
Nov 23, 2010
Volvo Wins Australian Order for up to 650 Buses
Benzinga Staff
Nov 03, 2010
