ENCISION INC by Encision, Inc.
ECIA
:OTCMKTS
Sector:
Industry:
0.3310
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
0.331
Price Open
0.331
Volume
3,329
Day's Range
0.331 - 0.331
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Encision Announces 510K Approval on AEM Endoshield From FDA
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 27 Jun 2014 07:03:05 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Encision Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City at the Essex House
PRLive
6 days ago
Encision Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PRNewswire
Feb 05, 2018
Encision Announces Death of VP-Product Development Officer Michael Biggs
PRNewswire
Dec 04, 2017
Encision to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference
PRNewswire
Nov 02, 2017
Encision Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PRNewswire
Nov 02, 2017
Encision Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2015 Results
PRNewswire
May 27, 2015
Encision to Present at LD Micro 7th Annual Main Event Conference
Newswire
Nov 18, 2014
Encision Launches Its AEM EndoShield™ Burn Protection System
Newswire
Nov 12, 2014
Encision Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Results
Newswire
Oct 31, 2014
Encision Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Results
Newswire
Jul 29, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Encision reports Q3 results
Seeking Alpha
Feb 05, 2018
Encision reports FQ3 results
Seeking Alpha
Feb 08, 2017
Encision reports FQ2 results
Seeking Alpha
Nov 03, 2016
Encision reports FQ1 results
Seeking Alpha
Aug 02, 2016
Encision reports FQ4 results
Seeking Alpha
May 13, 2016
InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 2/17/16: L, PSEC, ZFGN
Seeking Alpha
Feb 18, 2016
Encision reports FQ3 results
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Company Profile
Read More
Encision Inc is a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets patented surgical instruments that provides greater safety to patients undergoing minimally-invasive surgery.
Visit company website
