9/28/12DesjardinsInitiates Coverage onHold25.0

Company Profile

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc was incorporated in March 26, 2010 under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company is unincorporated open-ended trust. The Fund is involved in the generation, transportation and storage of energy through its green power generation facilities, liquids transportation and storage facilities and 50% interest in the Canadian segment of the Alliance Pipeline. Alliance Canada consists of the Fund's 50% interest in the Canadian portion of the Alliance System which transports natural gas from supply areas in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia to delivery points near Chicago, Illinois.
