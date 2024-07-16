Kevin O'Leary Believes 'America Is The Biggest Business In America,' And Wants 'Executives In Cabinet That Have Actually Run A Business'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, Kevin O’Leary, a famous "Shark Tank" investor who ran for office in Canada in 2017, said he thinks America needs leaders with real business experience.

For O’Leary, the biggest business in America is America. He would "much rather have executives in cabinet who have run a business to run the biggest business in America." He believes having business executives in government positions would improve the way the country is run.

Don't Miss:

From his political experience, he learned a lot by seeing the entire country and its challenges. Even though his run for office didn’t make him a lot of money, it gave him valuable insights into leadership and management.

He criticized politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), saying that even though they are popular and good at raising money, they often lack the real-world experience needed to manage big, complicated organizations. "Look at AOC in your state — what a disaster. Her district’s a war zone," he said.

He then criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies, saying that raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour drives many businesses out of California. O’Leary believes these policies are causing a decline in the state, with taxpayers, wealthy people, and businesses moving to more business-friendly states like Tennessee, Texas, and Florida. "I’ve been very vocal about his lack of executional skills," he said.

In his view, the departure from California is not about partisan politics but practical governance. He stressed that poor policy, high taxes, and ineffective crime prevention are to blame for the decline of cities like San Francisco.

Trending: Rory McIlroy’s mansion in Florida is worth $22 million today, doubling from 2017 — here’s how to get started investing in real estate with just $100

Past Presidents With Business Backgrounds

Several U.S. presidents had business experience before they took office, which gave them a practical perspective on running the country. For example, Herbert Hoover was a successful mining engineer and business owner who worked worldwide and made much money before becoming the 31st president.

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president, founded the Zapata Corporation, an oil company, and had various business ventures. Warren G. Harding, the 29th president, was a successful newspaper publisher who owned and operated the Marion Daily Star in Ohio.

Donald Trump, the 45th president, was a well-known real estate developer and business owner. He built a large business empire, including real estate, hotels, casinos, and a popular TV show.

Even though they had business skills, their time as presidents was filled with successes and problems that sparked much debate and divided opinions.

Read Next: