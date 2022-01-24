5 Metaverse-Based Startups With Investment Offerings For Retail Investors On Wefunder

Cloud and edge computing are merging, presenting enormous opportunities for developers and businesses worldwide. Digital products, mixed reality and self-driving cars are at the heart of a surge of innovation that is already benefiting people.

The metaverse is one such leading and innovative concept that has recently garnered a lot of traction, with a slew of applications, platforms and businesses based on its superior technological processes. In that light, these five metaverse-based startups are looking for funding to expand their offerings:

VirZOOM

By allowing users to move through virtual worlds under their own power, much as in the real world, VirZOOM aims to tackle a big fitness motivation problem for customers in a way that no one thought was possible before.

The Company: VirZOOM debuted in the highly curated Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook Oculus Quest store in 2021 with its VZfit for Oculus Quest. This ground-breaking exercise app mixes dynamic body movements with the power of Google Street View in virtual reality.

The startup's goal is to leverage cutting-edge technology to allow users to engage in a range of enjoyable and challenging virtual reality activities while staying in shape. After introducing VZfit for millions of Oculus users, the technology immediately became a leader in Facebook's VRfitness offering.

Investment Highlights: Over 160,000 people have used VZfit to enhance their health since it launched and the technology had a lot of positive feedback. The revolutionary VRfitness technology provides a ground-breaking fitness experience that has propelled the company to the forefront of the VR fitness industry.

VZfit by VirZOOM merges the fun of virtual reality gaming with a full-body workout, filling a gap in the market by helping people exercise for longer periods and more often.

According to a recent experiment conducted by Brunel University and the University of Exeter using VirZOOM products (published in the British Journal of Health Psychology), experiencing VR with music increased perceived enjoyment of exercise by 26.4% compared to a control condition with no VR or music. In addition, when VR was paired with music, it increased enjoyment by 17.5% compared to music alone.

The startup intends to expand its VRfitness app offering to broaden the range of activities available to consumers and boost customer acquisition and retention. VirZOOM currently has two models on the market: Freemium, a 7-day free trial and Premium, which offers complete access to its products. Investors who want to support the campaign can join it by funding it with a minimum of $500.

Tap Systems

Tap System's wrist wearable product tackles a crucial problem in the multibillion-dollar augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) business, and it's expected to do well in a market projected to be worth over $300 billion by 2024.

The Company: With team members in Asia, North America, Oceania and Europe, Tap Systems aims to improve input for all users worldwide and has already made a significant international impact in the input industry.

Tap, the company's product, facilitates the widespread adoption of new technologies and experiences. The product is a game-changing technology that enables people to text, control or generate unique input in VR and AR systems, as well as smart wearables.

Investment Highlights: Tap was created to serve the blind and disabled communities, comprising extensive keyboarding, mousing and an input system that only takes one hand to use.

The product is compatible with every Bluetooth-enabled device that accepts HID input, making it excellent for texting on the phone, tablet and computer, as well as typing emails, browsing TVs and phones and navigating around a computer or other similar devices.

With tens of thousands of customers already and a four-star Amazon rating, the patent-pending technology was mentioned in various publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Engadget, Macworld and others. The minimum investment required to join the startup's crowdfunding campaign is $100.

Gamestacy

Gamestacy aims to create the next gaming metaverse through its advanced technologies and inclusive and toxic-free games.

The Company: Gamestacy's Influenzer platform allows users to play various microgames, form new levels, create virtual characters in their likeness and interact with other users.

The medium provides players with a gameplay metaverse and a social network, making it an immersive and entertaining experience. Influenzer's social aspect allows players to share their gaming experiences and create user-generated levels and other digital products.

Investment Highlights: The startup has received support from two of the world's most well-known gaming and business accelerators. Gamestacy was also selected by Google Games to join its metaverse titles and has partnered with Jio and Beamable to empower players with creative freedom and socialization while also encouraging diversity and inclusion in gaming.

Gamestacy's mentors include Jon Raddoff (Top 30 Most Influential People in Metaverse Design), Roki (CEO of TouchTen Games) and Angelo Lobo (Ex-Director of Game Design - Zynga). They help the company grow and improve its products. Gamestacy was featured in publications such as Business Standard, YourStory and The Week. The minimum investment the startup requires from funders is $300.

Valorabien

Valorabien plans on leveraging its AI-based services to connect consumers with goods they seek in the metaverse, making shopping easier for users on any mobile device.

The Company: Valorabien is an AI-powered integrated marketplace for the world's marketplaces that uses AI and metadata to create an optimized one-stop app that benefits customers, businesses and the world's largest marketplaces.

All the world's biggest e-commerce and marketplace operators, along with their listings, are integrated into Valorabien, which links providers from various industries with the relevant buyers via MetaSearch. In addition, by supporting only recognized providers of physical things, like groceries and financial products, such as loans, Valorabien promotes shopping trust and gives users a new kind of experience.

Investment Highlights: Valorabien is currently available on desktop and mobile platforms, with iOS and Android versions, providing a straightforward and rewarding user experience for customers of all ages, catering to a wide range of demographics.

The in-platform purchasing experience is free of additional charges; the buyer may expect to see transparent prices with no hidden costs. Moreover, frequent users can get their hands on exclusive discounts and rewards for being active.

So far, Valorabien has developed two different digital platforms: Valorabien for People and Valorabien for Business. Both these platforms cater to the needs of simple users and businesses, with established legal entities in the United States, Peru and Colombia. The startup also partnered with big operators to further its expansion, including Equifax, Experian, Circulo de Credito and SecurEx. Investors can fund the campaign starting with a minimum investment of $100.

MetaDating

MetaDating aims to capture the Gen Z audience through its metaverse features, including dating, travel and earnings.

The Company: MetaDating founders believe that more individuals will benefit from social connections in advanced 3D locations and high-quality immersive activities in a post-pandemic society.

To that end, the metaverse-based startup aims to expand online dating possibilities to a non-location-based, virtual dating environment with various elements in a plethora of activities, including gaming, earning money and shopping.

Investment Highlights: MetaDating plans to make traditional dating applications by combining dating, games and buying and gifting non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Users can create avatars, date and play games in 3D metahubs and hang out in metaclubs on the platform. They can also buy gifts in the form of NFTs in the metamall, produce avatar offspring and make and sell avatar NFTs with MetaDating's coin.

MetaDating is the first dating app in the metaverse market, and it is also the first to invent the term "metadating." A $100 investment is required to fund the crowdfunding campaign.

Photo by Daniele Franchi on Unsplash