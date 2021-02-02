Stündenglass To Join Forces With Dr. Greenthumb Founder B-Real

Stündenglass has teamed up with Los Angeles rapper Louis Mario Freese, also known as B-Real and Dr. Greenthumb, to launch co-branded hardware for patented hookah.

Dr. Greenthumb's x Stündenglass comes in reusable craft box.

"I am always looking to put my weight behind new innovation that is driving the industry forward," Freese stated Monday. "My partnership with Stündenglass ensures that we can continue to enhance the experience for Dr. Greenthumb's customers."

Stündenglass, which launched last year, touted the partnership as "a historic venture," citing Freese as a pioneer in both the music and cannabis industries.

His famous lyrics as frontman of hip hop group Cypress Hill frontman became an anthem for discerning consumers across the world, the company said.

Freese launched Dr. Greenthumb, inspired by his alias, in 2018 and now has six retail locations across California.

The rapidly growing business has become "a beacon for social equity and economic development," Stündenglass added.