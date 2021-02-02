Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stündenglass To Join Forces With Dr. Greenthumb Founder B-Real
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Stündenglass To Join Forces With Dr. Greenthumb Founder B-Real

Stündenglass has teamed up with Los Angeles rapper Louis Mario Freese, also known as B-Real and Dr. Greenthumb, to launch co-branded hardware for patented hookah.

Dr. Greenthumb's x Stündenglass comes in reusable craft box.

"I am always looking to put my weight behind new innovation that is driving the industry forward," Freese stated Monday. "My partnership with Stündenglass ensures that we can continue to enhance the experience for Dr. Greenthumb's customers."

Related Link: Do Celebrity Weed Brands Sell?

Stündenglass, which launched last year, touted the partnership as "a historic venture," citing Freese as a pioneer in both the music and cannabis industries.

His famous lyrics as frontman of hip hop group Cypress Hill frontman became an anthem for discerning consumers across the world, the company said.

Related Link: From Carlos Santana To Nicole Kidman - Celebrities Continue To Cash In On Cannabis

Freese launched Dr. Greenthumb, inspired by his alias, in 2018 and now has six retail locations across California.

The rapidly growing business has become "a beacon for social equity and economic development," Stündenglass added.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: B-Real cannabis industry cannabis sales StündenglassStartups Small Business

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.