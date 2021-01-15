Wellness-Tech Company Bellabeat Launches New Smart Wristband For Women

The global wellness industry was valued at $4.5 trillion in 2018, and one of the fastest-growing sectors within this industry is the wellness tech market. Many major tech companies like Apple and Samsung are already releasing wellness tech products, but there is still a lot of room for innovation and improvement in this fast-growing market. For example, there are very few wellness tech products designed specifically for women.

Fortunately, there are some companies like Bellabeat, which is the leading data-driven wellness brand for women, that realized this and aim to help women all over the world improve their productivity, health, and wellbeing. Since the company was founded in 2013, it has released several smart wellness products, including a smartwatch for women and the world's first smart water bottle.

The Bellabeat Leaf, which was the company’s first smart jewelry product, was a huge success and showed that there is a high demand for smart products designed specifically for women. Among other things, it was named the overall best smart jewelry product by Business Insider and has sold more than 2.2 million units to date. Now, the data-oriented women’s wellness tech business is launching the Bellabeat Ivy, its newest smart jewelry product for women.

“With Ivy, our team has developed a unique approach to women's wellness powered by user data and its analysis through artificial intelligence,” said Melanie Messina, head of product at Bellabeat.

Bellabeat received 20,000 Ivy pre-orders in the first hour.

Why Ivy Is So Popular

The Ivy is essentially a better version of the Leaf, featuring enhanced sensors and tracking capabilities, and is 30% lighter than its predecessor.

By continuously tracking activity, movements, heart rate, and other data points, Ivy is able to calculate active calorie burn, provide women with detailed information on their different sleep phases, sleep quality, and sleep duration, and more. The data this smart product provides its female wearers enables them to improve their quality of life and optimize their health as well as productivity.

With up to 20 days of battery life and a charging time of less than two hours, the Ivy is able to track women’s body temperature, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, light, deep, and REM sleep, as well as sleep quality and timing, and more to provide a complete and comprehensive overview of their health, wellbeing, productivity, and recovery at all times.

With the help of a newly developed mobile app, women can discover areas needing improvement and take the right steps to optimize their lives.

Ivy can use its sensors and technology to help women accomplish all kinds of improvements. For example, it can help women optimize workouts by monitoring their calorie burn, blood oxygen levels, heart volatility, resting heart rate trends, and more.

It can also help women improve their recovery by tracking data, such as movement, breathing, and heart rate, while they are asleep to provide an overall measure of their recovery and signal their capacity to perform at their physical, mental, and emotional best.

“Together with Bellabeat's new mobile apps ranging from wellness to period tracking and newly developed algorithms, Ivy provides women with not only intelligent data but also wellbeing analysis and other precious insights,” said Bellabeat Co-Founder and COO Urška Sršen.

Disclaimer: the writer does not have any relationship to Bellabeat.