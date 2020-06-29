Meet Waymark, The DIY Video Platform That Works With TV

“The speed of the game is increasing all the time.”

The COVID-19 coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions forced businesses to close and millions into unemployment. Now, in light of the subsequent recovery, businesses are ready to share their offerings to consumers.

One solution involves video, but the physical and monetary cost associated with producing visual marketing messages, in a post-pandemic world, does not make sense to many businesses.

Enter Waymark, a DIY video creation platform that makes it fast and affordable for any business to make high-quality marketing videos. The firm recently partnered with Charter Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR), the company behind cable provider Spectrum, as well as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), over democratizing access to professional video making tools.

In light of the partnerships, Benzinga spoke with Waymark CEO Nathan Labenz regarding his firm’s commitment to increasing access to high-quality, low-cost marketing videos.

‘Squarespace For Video’

Waymark is an intuitive technology that allows users to input or use preset content in developing visually appealing commercials for cable broadcast or online social media.

“Our product is a drag and drop sort of interface,” Labenz said. “People often compare us to Squarespace.”

“You can put your own messaging and edit all the text,” the CEO said. “You can change the visuals, music, fonts, and colors anywhere from 5 to 30 minutes, depending on how confident you are in what you want to say.”

After making the video, Waymark offers two main pricing packages: $149 for TV commercials and $99 for digital videos.

“TV costs more because we have to license. The subscription, however, reduces the price by a little bit more than 50%, and then we have different options for partnerships or higher volume companies.”

In light of the pandemic, Waymark gave away over $1 million in free videos to over 10,000 businesses.

“We know our customers are hurting,” Labenz said. "We basically made everything free and, at the same time, we’ve actually been able to grow revenue.”

Similarly, Waymark’s relationship with Ford and Spectrum came as a savior to small businesses that lack access to marketing teams and video professionals.

“We’ve partnered with Ford to create a special library of videos commissioned by the brand, that the dealers can use for their own local marketing purposes," Labenz said. "The library ensures a high level of quality and design excellence so dealers actually live up to the national brand and don’t detract from it.”

Big Releases

“We learned that most businesses don’t actually have footage. You had a ton of restaurants and small businesses, over the last few months, change the way operate and there’s a huge need to get that message out in one way or another.”

According to Labenz, the firm’s platform proved useful during the pandemic as many users lacked access to quality footage. Now that the country is reopening, businesses will be able to continue using Waymark with their own footage.

“Very few businesses actually have footage,” the CEO said. “The second generation of Waymark, though, will allow for footage, as well.”

In competing with traditional methods of video production, Waymark will also look to increase the flexibility of its platform, expanding on the library, the number of use cases, and businesses it can support.

“We really like to focus on the quality of output,” the CEO finished. “The biggest distinguishing factor between our products and things you’ll find on Google: you’ll come out like a professional with Waymark.”

Photo by Lê Minh from Pexels.