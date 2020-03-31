Logistics Companies Rush In With Services For Supply Chain Stakeholders Battling COVID-19

Last week, FreightWaves posted a round-up article about some of the services that were announced by logistics companies to ease tension among supply chain stakeholders scrambling to take stock of the COVID-19 situation. As companies continue to unveil new services, here is the second part of the round-up article.

Onfleet

Last-mile delivery management startup Onfleet has announced a free job board that will enable delivery drivers looking for work to connect with companies needing delivery help. Onfleet stated that it saw a need for such a service in the industry during the times of volatile supply and demand brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. While some companies have been forced to let go of drivers, a few others struggle to recruit new drivers during a sudden surge in demand. Onfleet's job board allows drivers to sign up to deliver for companies in their area and to browse jobs posted by companies.

Flexport

Digital freight forwarder Flexport has introduced a 90-day trial of its proprietary track and trace platform that will help shippers gain visibility into shipment movement. This service will enable shippers to monitor all their ocean cargo headed to North America, starting from the port of origin through departure at the port of destination. Flexport's dashboard provides users with alerts on vessel delays, upcoming last free days for containers, and containers with holds – regardless of the carrier being used or terminal the shipment is headed to.

Trucker Tools

Shipment visibility and tracking platform Trucker Tools has launched two initiatives to help freight brokers and truckers, part of the community that is working at the front lines of COVID-19 response. The company is waiving overage fees and enabling unlimited use of its platform for real-time visibility of truckload shipments in transit and details on when and where trucks will be available for the next load. A new COVID-19 section has been added to the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver application, which compiles resources on effectively tackling the challenges of safe operations during the pandemic.

Uptake

Predictive analytics platform Uptake is offering predictive maintenance software for free to fleet operators because of the COVID-19 crisis. The artificial intelligence-enabled maintenance tools help fleets transporting food, wellness products and medical supplies to ensure their vehicles stay healthy and proactively maintain them in the event of them showing signs of breaking down. Uptake believes that this will give fleets an edge and help them ensure a smooth-running supply chain during this epidemic.

ClearMetal

ClearMetal, a startup in the continuous delivery experience (CDX) segment, is offering its platform for free during the pandemic crisis to companies that are working to transport critical shipments like healthcare products and medical supplies to combat COVID-19. The company has promised to onboard companies as quickly as possible, enabling stakeholders to make immediate decisions based on real-time data.

OneRail

Final mile delivery orchestration and fulfillment platform OneRail has launched QuickStart, a new service available to retailers that need to immediately find additional final mile delivery capacity to support the ecommerce demand spike caused by COVID-19. QuickStart helps retailers to fulfill their orders with zero need for integration, while ensuring fast, trackable and cost-efficient delivery.