Forget AMC And GameStop: Could Shorts Get Smoked On Cinemark Stock?

Last year, a number of epic short squeezes, most notably in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), thrust not only those stocks, but a number of retail traders into the spotlight, the latter of which would become known as ‘Apes.’

The Parabolic Runs: In two of the most legendary squeezes, GameStop skyrocketed 2,309% over 11 days in January 2021 and between May 24 and June 2 of that same year, AMC soared 496%. The short squeezes were attributed to the stocks’ underlying statistics: both GameStop and AMC had high levels of insider and institutional ownership or a high number of shares held short.

In June 2021, 22.85%, or 102.3 million, of AMC’s total 448.56 million share float was held short. That number is now down to 15.95% or 79.75 million shares.

In April 2021, GameStop had a highly bizarre 108.75% of its total float held by insiders and institutions. The figure has dropped off to 46.63% as of February 2022.

There was also speculation that a number of institutions were illegally naked shorting the stocks.

GameStop and AMC’s statistics have continually improved since then, and both stocks have become less volatile in trading after falling significantly from their all-time highs. AMC has plummeted 79% from its June 2, 2021 all-time high of 72.62 and GameStop has plunged about 80% from its all-time high of $483 printed on Jan. 28 of that same year.

When the stocks were soaring higher, traders who exited their positions made a fortune.

Fortunes Made: WallStreetBets and YouTube personality Roaring Kitty turned a $56,000 options bet on GameStop into $16 million. Chewy Inc co-founder and GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, who took a 10% GameStop stake in August 2020, would have profited $1.5 billion if he’d sold his shares during the stock’s peak week.

Although at least some Apes are still “diamond handing” their positions, the drastic drops of AMC and GameStop indicate many retails traders have sold and the likelihood that the mother of all short squeezes (MOASS) is on the horizon appears increasingly less likely.

What's Next: Could Cinemark Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNK) be the next short squeeze candidate?

Cinemark’s underlying statistics indicate at least some “monkey business” may be going on and if a short squeeze was triggered, there is a possibility the stock could, like AMC and GameStop, make a legendary run — and possibly smoke some hedge funds.

Cinemark has an unbelievable amount of insider ownership. Of the stock’s 104.4 million share float, insiders own 10.92% and institutions own a whopping 97.73%. This implies an impossible 108.65% of Cinemark’s float is locked up, an eerily close statistic to that of GameStop’s ownership levels about a year ago.

The stock also has a high number of its shares held short. According to the most recent numbers available, 23.04 million shares, meaning 33.75%, are held short. The number is up from 19.92 million in January.

Photo: Courtesy of final_station on Flickr