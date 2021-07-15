 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of Oatly Group Are Trading Lower Again On Thursday

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
Share:

Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) shares are trading lower on continued weakness after Spruce Point Capital on Wednesday issued a bearish report on the company.

Spruce Point accused the company of revenue and gross margin overstatement. An Oatly spokesperson on Wednesday told Benzinga the company rejects all claims and 'stands behind all activities and financial reporting.'

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. Some of its products include Oat Drink, Chilled Oat Drink, Oatgurt, Creamy Oat, Icecreams, among others.

At the time of publication, shares of Oatly were trading 10% lower at $18.49. The stock has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $2

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OTLY)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Oatly Group
Short Seller Accuses Oat Milk Producer Oatly Of Falsifying Revenue, Greenwashing
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Understanding Oatly Group's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Oatly Group's Unusual Options Activity
24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Spruce Point Capital Sprucepoint Capital why it's movingShort Sellers Movers Trading Ideas