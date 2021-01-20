Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Chanos Changes Short Position In Tesla
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Jim Chanos Changes Short Position In Tesla

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Chanos said he transformed his Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) short position into a put position.

Chanos is founder and president of Kynikos Associates LP and is a well-known short seller of Enron fame. He's been vocal on his bearish Tesla outlook for years and has expressed previously he doesn't like the stock.

See Also: Short Seller Jim Chanos Explains Why He Still Doesn't Like Tesla

A purchase of a put option allows you the right to sell the underlying at a strike price. You buy a put to enter a bearish position and sell a put to enter a bullish position.

Tesla's stock trades around $848.41 at publication time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Nio's William Li: Tesla's Price-Cutting Strategy May Not Work For Chinese Automaker
AYRO Offers Last-Mile Solutions For The Food Delivery Boom
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Morgan Stanley Impresses With Earnings, Buttressed By Robust Investment Banking
If You Bought Tesla Stock Instead Of A Model S At Launch, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Chanos Kynikos CapitalShort Sellers Options Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com